News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
16 minutes ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
53 minutes ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
1 hour ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
2 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
2 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62

Fire crews attend Emsworth house blaze after neighbour hears smoke alarm going off

Fire crews attended a house blaze after a neighbour heard a smoke alarm going off.

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 11:56 BST

Flames erupted in a kitchen of a house in Kennett Way, Emsworth, after the alarm was sounded around 6.40pm on Friday. No one was inside the property.

READ NOW: M27 fire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two crews from Cosham and a single engine from Emsworth attended the incident before putting out the fire in just over an hour. The kitchen suffered fire damage while there was smoke damage to the rest of the property.

FireFire
Fire
Most Popular

A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said they were called after a neighbour heard the smoke alarm going off.

SEE ALSO: Nursery to close

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Mystery death

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected]

Related topics:FireEmsworth