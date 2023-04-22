Fire crews attend Emsworth house blaze after neighbour hears smoke alarm going off
Fire crews attended a house blaze after a neighbour heard a smoke alarm going off.
Flames erupted in a kitchen of a house in Kennett Way, Emsworth, after the alarm was sounded around 6.40pm on Friday. No one was inside the property.
Two crews from Cosham and a single engine from Emsworth attended the incident before putting out the fire in just over an hour. The kitchen suffered fire damage while there was smoke damage to the rest of the property.
A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said they were called after a neighbour heard the smoke alarm going off.
