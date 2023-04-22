News you can trust since 1877
Male driver pulls Mercedes van over before it bursts into flames on M27 near Portsmouth

A van driver managed to pull his van over on the M27 before it burst into flames near Portsmouth.

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 10:15 BST

Emergency crews attended the scene westbound near junction 12 around 8.30pm on Friday after the Mercedes Vito was engulfed in flames. The driver of the van, a man thought to be in his 50s, escaped the vehicle before firefighters from Cosham attended.

Two lanes were closed off by police until around 10.30pm as the situation was brought under control. No one was injured during the incident.

The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).
A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said: ‘The man was driving on the M27 when the van started sparking before he pulled over into the layby. The vehicle then caught fire and was engulfed in flames. We put the fire out and left by 9.30pm but police were still on scene with the lanes closed.

‘The occupant was out of his vehicle and was fine.’

