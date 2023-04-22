Emergency crews attended the scene westbound near junction 12 around 8.30pm on Friday after the Mercedes Vito was engulfed in flames. The driver of the van, a man thought to be in his 50s, escaped the vehicle before firefighters from Cosham attended.

READ NOW: Revenge porn man in court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two lanes were closed off by police until around 10.30pm as the situation was brought under control. No one was injured during the incident.

The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).

A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said: ‘The man was driving on the M27 when the van started sparking before he pulled over into the layby. The vehicle then caught fire and was engulfed in flames. We put the fire out and left by 9.30pm but police were still on scene with the lanes closed.

‘The occupant was out of his vehicle and was fine.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Knife wielding shoplifter