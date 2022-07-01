A fire has broken out at Albert Road, Southsea.

Four crews from Cosham and Southsea were mobilised to the blaze to tackle a rear garden fire of a property at Albert Road just after 4.30pm (July 1).

It has since been extinguished after firefighters battled the blaze for almost two hours.

The fire spread to two adjacent property gardens before flames reached a wooden workshop and a flat roof along the road.

The blaze occurred near to the junction with Francis Avenue.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform at the scene.

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.

A witness to the scene at the time reported two police cars in attendance with the area at Francis Avenue behind [email protected] and the motorbike dealership South125 having been cordoned off.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Police headquarters said: ‘The fire is now out but we are still on seen damping down. There were four fire appliances plus the aerial ladder platform and a command support vehicle from Portchester.

‘The cause is currently being investigated. No one has been injured.

‘We didn't require ambulance attendance.’

Writing on Twitter this afternoon, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Portsmouth crews are currently tackling a fire in the rear garden of a property on Albert Road near to the junction with Francis Avenue in #Southsea.