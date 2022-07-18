Fire in Southsea completely destroys caravan parked near residential roads

Hampshire fire crews have been called out to a car on fire following a crash in College Road.

Two fire crews from Southsea fire station were called to the blaze in Tottenham Road at around 3am this morning.

The caravan – which was unoccupied and being used for storage – was completely destroyed by the fire, according to crew manager Simon Bates.

He said: ‘The caravan was 100 per cent destroyed by fire.

‘There was no one in the caravan at the time.

‘We have no idea what caused the fire at this time.’