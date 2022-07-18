Fire in Southsea completely destroys caravan parked near residential roads

FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a caravan on fire in a Southsea road.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:25 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:25 am
Two fire crews from Southsea fire station were called to the blaze in Tottenham Road at around 3am this morning.

The caravan – which was unoccupied and being used for storage – was completely destroyed by the fire, according to crew manager Simon Bates.

He said: ‘The caravan was 100 per cent destroyed by fire.

‘There was no one in the caravan at the time.

‘We have no idea what caused the fire at this time.’

No one was injured and no other property was damaged during the incident.

