One person hospitalised after M27 crash in Hampshire this morning, police confirm

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle incident on the M27 this morning.

By David George
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 12:20pm

Motorists faced significant delays on the eastbound carriageway this morning after two vehicles collided between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 at Hedge End.

The road has since been cleared but not everyone escaped unharmed, police have confirmed.

Picture: Habibur Rahman
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 9.09am today, 21 January, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound M27 just prior to the Hedge End exit.

‘One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.’

