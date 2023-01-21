One person hospitalised after M27 crash in Hampshire this morning, police confirm
ONE person has been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle incident on the M27 this morning.
Motorists faced significant delays on the eastbound carriageway this morning after two vehicles collided between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 at Hedge End.
The road has since been cleared but not everyone escaped unharmed, police have confirmed.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 9.09am today, 21 January, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound M27 just prior to the Hedge End exit.
‘One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.’