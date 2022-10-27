Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) is highlighting how people can protect themselves over the coming months.

Assistant director for prevention and protection, Jason Avery, said: ‘We understand many people are concerned about the rising costs of living, in particular the increases in energy bills.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) is concerned that the rising cost of living will mean people across our communities look for new ways to heat and light their homes. Pic Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

‘As people look to save money and cut costs, we’re concerned they may unknowingly put themselves at risk by turning to alternative ways to stay warm, or by changing their behaviour at home.

‘Having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your home.