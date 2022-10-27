Fire service fears raised cost of living crisis could lead people to warm homes in new ways this winter
CONCERNS have been raised that the cost of living crisis could lead people to warming their homes in new ways this winter.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) is highlighting how people can protect themselves over the coming months.
Assistant director for prevention and protection, Jason Avery, said: ‘We understand many people are concerned about the rising costs of living, in particular the increases in energy bills.
Most Popular
‘As people look to save money and cut costs, we’re concerned they may unknowingly put themselves at risk by turning to alternative ways to stay warm, or by changing their behaviour at home.
‘Having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your home.
‘We also encourage people to make sure they think about the five Cs – carbon monoxide, cooking, candles, chimneys and clothing – to stay safe this winter.’