Teenage boy hospitalised after being struck by VW Polo in Portsmouth

The boy collided with a VW Polo on Monday in Anglesea Road, at the junction with Queen Street.

Police and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) were sent to the scene.

Both southbound lanes had to be closed due to the collision.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and had to be taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

He had suffered a shoulder injury.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.42pm on Monday, October 24 to a report of a road traffic collision involving a VW Polo and a pedestrian on Anglesea Road in Portsmouth.

The collision in Anglesea Road, at the Queen Street junction, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital to receive treatment for a shoulder injury.’

The Portsmouth City Council’s transport management centre initially reported the collision at 12.59pm.

