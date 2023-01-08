News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested by armed officers after Natwest 'kidnap' incident is bailed

An 18-year-old man arrested after a ‘suspicious incident’ at a Natwest cashpoint in Portsmouth has been bailed.

By Tom Morton
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 3:08pm

The man was detained by armed police officers in Cosham High Street just after 1pm on Friday.

Police said previously that it had been reported to them that a man had been ‘held against his will, threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account’.

Police by NatWest in Cosham High Street on Friday
The 18-year-old, who is from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

He has now been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries until April.

A 47-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from Portsmouth were also arrested on suspicion of kidnap, and have been released on bail.

Many people gathered to watch the drama unfold on Friday lunchtime, with many recording footage on their phones. Witnesses said they heard lots of shouting and were shocked to see armed police.