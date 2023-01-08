Man arrested by armed officers after Natwest 'kidnap' incident is bailed
An 18-year-old man arrested after a ‘suspicious incident’ at a Natwest cashpoint in Portsmouth has been bailed.
The man was detained by armed police officers in Cosham High Street just after 1pm on Friday.
Police said previously that it had been reported to them that a man had been ‘held against his will, threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account’.
The 18-year-old, who is from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.
He has now been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries until April.
A 47-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from Portsmouth were also arrested on suspicion of kidnap, and have been released on bail.