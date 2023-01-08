The man was detained by armed police officers in Cosham High Street just after 1pm on Friday.

Police said previously that it had been reported to them that a man had been ‘held against his will, threatened and asked to withdraw money from his bank account’.

Police by NatWest in Cosham High Street on Friday

The 18-year-old, who is from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

He has now been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries until April.

