The blaze spread across several terraced properties in Chedworth Crescent on Saturday evening.

From roughly 6.20pm, crews used two jets to extinguish the fire, reaching the property via an aerial ladder platform.

The fire spready across four terraced properties in Chedworth Crescent, Paulsgrove. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

One of the residents inside suffered from smoke inhalation and was burnt on their hand.

Firefighters declared the area safe at 9.01pm.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews from Cosham, Southsea, Havant, Waterlooville, and Basingstoke dealt with a bedroom fire in Portsmouth.

‘The fire spread to the roof of four terraced properties.

‘There was one casualty who suffered from smoke inhalation and a small burn to the hand.

‘Eight breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, an aerial ladder platform, and two positive pressure ventilation fans were used to fight the blaze.