They aided paramedics to gain access to the address on Helford Gardens, in West End, Southampton.
Firefighters carried the patient out of the property on a stretcher.
They were cared for at the scene by medical personnel from South Central Ambulance Service.
A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) said: ‘Crews from Hightown, Redbridge and Eastleigh were called at 9.30pm on Saturday evening to assist paramedics, who were already on the scene, with the extrication of a patient from a property on Helford Gardens in West End.
‘Firefighters used a stretcher to carry the casualty out, who was then passed into the care of SCAS.
‘HIWFRS left the scene following the stop message at 11.38pm.’
South Central Ambulance Service declined to comment.