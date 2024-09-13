Firefighters attend house fire in Somerstown
Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Somerstown on Thursday.
A crew from Southsea attended Handsworth House in Quinton Close just after midday to a small fire on a hob in the kitchen of the property.
After the fire was out crews carried out a fire safety visit at the property before returning to station at around 12:35pm. The initial call came in at 12.11pm.
