Firefighters attend house fire in Somerstown

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:25 BST
Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Somerstown on Thursday.

A crew from Southsea attended Handsworth House in Quinton Close just after midday to a small fire on a hob in the kitchen of the property.

After the fire was out crews carried out a fire safety visit at the property before returning to station at around 12:35pm. The initial call came in at 12.11pm.

