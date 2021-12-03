Firefighters called to a blaze in the Emsworth high street
FIRE crews were scrambled to a blaze in the Emsworth high street last night.
Teams from Emsworth, Havant, Cosham and Portchester attended a fire in the an upstairs bedroom of a house at around 11pm on December 2.
According to a firefighter from Havant, the fire – which did not spread to other rooms – was out by around 1.30am.
The home suffered ‘minimal damage’ as a result.
No one was injured or taken to hospital.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known but is under investigation.