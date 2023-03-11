Firefighters called to incident in Southsea as smoke seen rising from seafront property
Firefighters have been called to an incident along the seafront this morning.
Multiple fire engines have been photographed in South Parade, Southsea, across the road from Burgoyne Gardens. Hosereels can be seen being used by firefighters as they tackle an incident – the nature of which is currently unknown, although smoke has been seen rising from one property along the street.
Early reports suggest that people in neighbouring apartments have been evacuated. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted by The News for more information.
