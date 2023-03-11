News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters called to incident in Southsea as smoke seen rising from seafront property

Firefighters have been called to an incident along the seafront this morning.

By David George
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 10:51am

Multiple fire engines have been photographed in South Parade, Southsea, across the road from Burgoyne Gardens. Hosereels can be seen being used by firefighters as they tackle an incident – the nature of which is currently unknown, although smoke has been seen rising from one property along the street.

Early reports suggest that people in neighbouring apartments have been evacuated. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted by The News for more information.

Firefighters attending an incident in South Parade, Southsea. Picture: Contributed
More to follow.

