Firefighters dealing with a fuel pillage in a car park on London Road, near Hilsea Lido, yesterday evening (July 19).

Crews from Cosham Fire Station went to Portsbridge Car Park South in London Road, near Hilsea Lido, yesterday evening. Members of the public watched on as the emergency personnel carried out there work at roughly 6.30pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) spokesman said petrol had started leaking from a vehicle. Firefighters were clearing the fuel to stop it from causing damage to the nearby drainage system.

The HIWFRS spokesman said: “Cosham firefighters were called out to a car park on London Road in Hilsea yesterday evening at around 6.30pm. The crew were on the scene to clear up a petrol spill from a vehicle.

"HIWFRS worked to contain the fuel and prevent anymore entering the drainage system before the incident was handed over to the vehicle owner shortly before 8pm.”

