Firefighters deployed to car park near Hilsea Lido to deal with petrol spilling from vehicle

Firefighters were deployed to a car park near a beauty spot following a petrol spill.
By Freddie Webb
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters dealing with a fuel pillage in a car park on London Road, near Hilsea Lido, yesterday evening (July 19).
Firefighters dealing with a fuel pillage in a car park on London Road, near Hilsea Lido, yesterday evening (July 19).

Crews from Cosham Fire Station went to Portsbridge Car Park South in London Road, near Hilsea Lido, yesterday evening. Members of the public watched on as the emergency personnel carried out there work at roughly 6.30pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) spokesman said petrol had started leaking from a vehicle. Firefighters were clearing the fuel to stop it from causing damage to the nearby drainage system.

Firefighters from Cosham Fire Station.
Firefighters from Cosham Fire Station.
The HIWFRS spokesman said: “Cosham firefighters were called out to a car park on London Road in Hilsea yesterday evening at around 6.30pm. The crew were on the scene to clear up a petrol spill from a vehicle.

"HIWFRS worked to contain the fuel and prevent anymore entering the drainage system before the incident was handed over to the vehicle owner shortly before 8pm.”

