Man, 46, in court over M3 motorway pile-up that caused three hour delays

A man has appeared at court charged with dangerous driving following a collision which involved multiple cars and caused significant disruption on the M3.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST

Gavin Douglas Bathurst-Shaw-Binning, 46, of Barons Way, Egham, was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and appeared at Winchester Crown Court. The incident occurred between Hockley and Winchester services on Friday June 16 and saw emergency services attend the scene for over three hours whilst they dealt with the aftermath of what happened.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Police were called to reports of multiple collisions between Hockley and Winchester services. There were significant disruptions caused to the southbound carriageway for more than three hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and the recovery of a number of damaged vehicles.’

The M3 motorway in Hampshire. Pic: PAThe M3 motorway in Hampshire. Pic: PA
Bathurst-Shaw-Binning has appeared at court facing a charge of dangerous driving. He did not enter a plea and remains remanded in custody until his next hearing due on July 28.