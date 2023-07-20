Gavin Douglas Bathurst-Shaw-Binning, 46, of Barons Way, Egham, was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and appeared at Winchester Crown Court. The incident occurred between Hockley and Winchester services on Friday June 16 and saw emergency services attend the scene for over three hours whilst they dealt with the aftermath of what happened.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Police were called to reports of multiple collisions between Hockley and Winchester services. There were significant disruptions caused to the southbound carriageway for more than three hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and the recovery of a number of damaged vehicles.’

The M3 motorway in Hampshire. Pic: PA

