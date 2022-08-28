Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Gosport Fire Station were supported by local police officers.

The blaze broke out in Alver Valley Country Park, in Cherque Way, and proved to be unpredictable.

Gosport police reported the flames were quelled just before 6pm.

A statement, reported at 5.15pm, said: ‘#TeamEast are assisting @Gosport18 after a fire broke out in Alver Valley Country Park.

‘Please don't approach the area as the direction of the fire keeps changing.’

Firefighters have extinguished a field fire that broke out in Alver Valley Country Park, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Gosport police.