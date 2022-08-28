Firefighters extinguish unpredictable field fire in Lee-on-the-Solent with photo capturing extent of destruction
FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished an open field fire in Lee-on-the-Solent.
Crews from Gosport Fire Station were supported by local police officers.
The blaze broke out in Alver Valley Country Park, in Cherque Way, and proved to be unpredictable.
Gosport police reported the flames were quelled just before 6pm.
A statement, reported at 5.15pm, said: ‘#TeamEast are assisting @Gosport18 after a fire broke out in Alver Valley Country Park.
‘Please don't approach the area as the direction of the fire keeps changing.’