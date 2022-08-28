News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters extinguish unpredictable field fire in Lee-on-the-Solent with photo capturing extent of destruction

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished an open field fire in Lee-on-the-Solent.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 6:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 6:41 pm

Crews from Gosport Fire Station were supported by local police officers.

The blaze broke out in Alver Valley Country Park, in Cherque Way, and proved to be unpredictable.

Gosport police reported the flames were quelled just before 6pm.

A statement, reported at 5.15pm, said: ‘#TeamEast are assisting @Gosport18 after a fire broke out in Alver Valley Country Park.

‘Please don't approach the area as the direction of the fire keeps changing.’

Firefighters have extinguished a field fire that broke out in Alver Valley Country Park, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Gosport police.
Police are supporting firefighters at the Alver Valley Country Park, in Gosport. Picture: Gosport police.
