Firefighters extinguish wasteland fire involving van in North Boarhunt

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
Firefighters extinguished a wasteland fire involving a van in North Boarhunt near Fareham yesterday.

Crews from Havant, Portchester, Hightown and Fareham were alerted at 4pm to the blaze in Firgrove Lane. The van suffered 50 per cent damage as firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to stop the blaze.

Firefighters returned to station at around 8pm after damping down the scene.

News you can trust since 1877
