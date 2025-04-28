Firefighters extinguish wasteland fire involving van in North Boarhunt
Firefighters extinguished a wasteland fire involving a van in North Boarhunt near Fareham yesterday.
Crews from Havant, Portchester, Hightown and Fareham were alerted at 4pm to the blaze in Firgrove Lane. The van suffered 50 per cent damage as firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to stop the blaze.
Firefighters returned to station at around 8pm after damping down the scene.
