Firefighters from across Portsmouth respond to report of flames on Port Solent restaurant
FIREFIGHTERS from across Portsmouth responded to a call reporting flames on the roof of a restaurant at Port Solent.
Crews from Cosham, Southsea and Portchester were alerted at 6.17pm on Sunday evening to the suspected fire at Casa Brasil, The Boardwalk.
READ NOW: Rider chased down by police
A spokesman for the fire service: ‘Upon arrival firefighters found no signs of a fire, investigating the kitchen and roof, making use of the thermal imaging camera to detect potential heat sources. The incident was handed over to site management before firefighters left the scene before 7pm.’