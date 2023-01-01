News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham attend property fire as road closed off

FIRE crews attended a blaze at a property in Fratton this afternoon.

By Steve Deeks
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 5:17pm

The fire happened at an address in New Road on the corner of Lynn Road just after 3pm. Three fire engines from Southsea and Cosham attended the scene before putting out the flames. No people were inside the property at the time of the incident, a Cosham Fire Station spokesman said.

SEE ALSO: Efforts to save warship boosted

Hide Ad

The road was closed off by police. No details have been released on how the fire started.

Fire at address on New Road, Fratton. Pic Stu Vaizey