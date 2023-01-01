Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham attend property fire as road closed off
FIRE crews attended a blaze at a property in Fratton this afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 5:17pm
The fire happened at an address in New Road on the corner of Lynn Road just after 3pm. Three fire engines from Southsea and Cosham attended the scene before putting out the flames. No people were inside the property at the time of the incident, a Cosham Fire Station spokesman said.
The road was closed off by police. No details have been released on how the fire started.