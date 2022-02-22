Firefighters in attendance at 'incident' in Southsea this afternoon

FIREFIGHTERS have attended an incident in Southsea this afternoon.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 4:29 pm

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were called at 2pm to Beach Road where they currently remain.

Portchester Fire Station, posting on Twitter, said firefighters had been ‘mobilised’ to the ‘incident’.

More details to follow.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service
