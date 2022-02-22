Firefighters in attendance at 'incident' in Southsea this afternoon
FIREFIGHTERS have attended an incident in Southsea this afternoon.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 4:29 pm
Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were called at 2pm to Beach Road where they currently remain.
Read More
Read MoreRecovery worker, 54, dies after being hit by van on M3 near Chandlers Ford last ...
Portchester Fire Station, posting on Twitter, said firefighters had been ‘mobilised’ to the ‘incident’.
More details to follow.