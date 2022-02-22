Recovery worker, 54, dies after being hit by van on M3 near Chandlers Ford last night

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision, which took place at around 11.25pm while the casualty was working to recover a broken down vehicle.

In a statement Hampshire police said: ‘At around 11.25pm on Monday, February 21 a Mercedes Vito vehicle and a pedestrian were in collision on the M3 between junctions 13 and 14.

The M3 near Chandlers Ford. Picture: Google Maps

‘The pedestrian, a 54-year-old man from Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a recovery operative who was working to recover a broken down vehicle.

‘His family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

‘Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle, to call as soon as possible on 101 quoting operation session or 44220073272.’

