The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it has been offered a new deal on Thursday following lengthy talks. The deal is a seven per cent pay rise backdated to July 2022, and then five per cent from July this year.

Chief fire officer Neil Odin, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said they will continue to prepare for whatever the outcome. He said: ‘Our firefighters and control room teams work tirelessly in difficult, demanding, circumstances and I truly believe the valuable role they play deserves to be championed.

Firefighters of the Fire Brigades Union have postponed strikes after receiving a new pay offer. Pictured: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service fire engine in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240119-9).

‘Whilst we recognise our staff have the right to take industrial action, I hope a way forward has been found to avoid that following the revised pay offer that will now be put to FBU members. Whatever the outcome, we are committed to supporting our colleagues and communities, and will continue to plan, so that we are best prepared in the event of any future industrial action.’

The FBU warned of strikes if a previous five per cent pay offer was not increased following a huge vote in favour of industrial action. The union’s executive decided to put the new offer to a ballot of its members, and has postponed the announcement of strike dates pending the outcome.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: ‘This offer is testament to the power of collective action through the Fire Brigades Union. Last year we were offered an insulting two per cent.

‘The employers have now revised their position. We have achieved this increase because of the massive vote in favour of strike action by firefighters and control staff across the country, which made clear the strength of feeling among firefighters about cuts to their wages.’

Mr Wrack added the average firefighter has lost at least 12 per cent of the value of their pay since 2010. He described internal discussions as ‘honest’ and ‘sober’.

