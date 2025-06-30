Firefighters race to deal with 'van bursting into flames' as two people 'jump out quickly'
Firefighters rushed to a reported van fire - before discovering it was a false alarm.
On-call firefighters from Waterlooville were alerted to the blaze on Warfield Avenue at 8.20pm on Saturday.
But reports a white van had “burst into flames” proved to be wide of the mark. A fire service spokesperson said: “The crew arrived to find it was a false alarm caused by an overheated engine.”
Two people “jumped out pretty quickly” of the van, a witness said. No one was injured.
