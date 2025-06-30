Firefighters race to deal with 'van bursting into flames' as two people 'jump out quickly'

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:21 BST
Firefighters rushed to a reported van fire - before discovering it was a false alarm.

Firefighters attendedplaceholder image
Firefighters attended

On-call firefighters from Waterlooville were alerted to the blaze on Warfield Avenue at 8.20pm on Saturday.

But reports a white van had “burst into flames” proved to be wide of the mark. A fire service spokesperson said: “The crew arrived to find it was a false alarm caused by an overheated engine.”

Two people “jumped out pretty quickly” of the van, a witness said. No one was injured.

Related topics:Waterlooville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice