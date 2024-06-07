Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters remain at the scene of a large bungalow blaze in Cowplain after a garden fire spread to a fence then onto the property.

Firefighters at a blaze

The fire erupted on Hazleton Way around 2.30pm sparking crews from Waterlooville, Horndean, Havant and Cosham into action. Police were at the scene to manage traffic.

A Hampshire fire service spokesperson said firefighters arrived to find the roof “well alight” before adding: “Electrical engineers have been called to isolate the power, whilst police officers are on the scene to help manage the traffic.The fire in the roof space was stopped using hose reel jets, with crews still on the scene damping down.”

