St Mary's Stadium fire: Firefighters still at scene near Southampton FC home as residents warned of smoke
A large plume of smoke filled the air around St Mary's Stadium after several industrial units in Marine Parade set alight. Emergency personnel scrambled to the scene at 1.05pm, but more and more crews were deployed to the area throughout the day.
More than 100 firefighters were battling to extinguish the flames at 5.40pm. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service previously said crews would have to work throughout the night to contain the inferno and dissipate the smoke. They warned that residents should still avoid the area.
The force said: "Our crews remain at the fire that has affected industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium, Southampton. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to amount of smoke still in the area." Southampton FC's match against Preston North End yesterday was postponed.
Video footage and pictures show billowing smoke which could be seen from across the city.