St Marys Stadium: Huge fire near Southampton FC home as Hampshire firefighters scrambled to battle blaze

Clouds of thick black smoke are filling the air from a huge fire near St Marys stadium.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 16:28 GMT
Firefighters from across the Portsmouth area and Hampshire have been deployed to tackle the blaze this afternoon. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: "Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton.

The fire outside St Mary's Stadium. Picture: HIWFRSThe fire outside St Mary's Stadium. Picture: HIWFRS
The fire outside St Mary's Stadium. Picture: HIWFRS

"The initial call came in at 1.05pm. The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium. There are currently eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and other specialist vehicles in attendance.

"People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke. Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles."

Footage of the blaze is circulating across social media. Southampton FC are due to face Preston North End this evening at 7.45pm. As of 2.45pm, a total of 18 fire engines are in position - alongside four industrial units.

