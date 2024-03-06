Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters from across the Portsmouth area and Hampshire have been deployed to tackle the blaze this afternoon. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: "Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton.

The fire outside St Mary's Stadium. Picture: HIWFRS

"The initial call came in at 1.05pm. The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium. There are currently eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and other specialist vehicles in attendance.

"People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke. Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles."