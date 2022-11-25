In its 19th year, the Safe Drive Stay Alive events will reach more than 23,000 young people from schools and colleges across Hampshire and Thames Valley, highlighting the harrowing consequences of road collisions.

SEE ALSO: Fugitive jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of young drivers who are killed or seriously injured is disproportionately high. On average, one in four deaths on the road are drivers aged between 17 and 24.

Hampshire

Speaking at this year’s event will be a young woman who has been left with permanent scars and life-changing injuries as the result of a collision. She will be joined by a young man who has lost both of his legs in the fire which engulfed his car following a crash.