Emergency personnel from Havant Fire Station were called to Conford Court, near St Clair Avenue, Havant, early this morning. Two engines reached the scene at 12.07am someone smelt smoke and heard an alarm.

Crew manager Jason Haste said the oven was left on with food being burnt to a crisp as the occupant, a young man in his early 20s, had fallen asleep. He told The News: ‘A passer-by has walked past and heard the smoke detector and could smell smoke.

Firefighters were deployed to Conford Court, near St Clair's Avenue, Havant early this morning. Picture: Google Street View.

‘We were mobilised to it with our retained section with two water pumps from here. When we arrived, we didn’t see the smoke initially but could smell cooking and hear the alarm.

‘We broke in through the downstairs window, found the oven and turned it off. We got the plate of food out and found the occupant had fallen asleep. There was no drink or drugs, he was just overworked and really tired.

‘He was pretty shocked to see us when he woke up. He said he’s been working really hard over the past few days and had to get up at 4am.’

Crew manager Haste added that it could have been a lot worse. ‘We wouldn’t have found out until the morning or when he woke up if it wasn’t for the passer-by and the smoke detectors,’ he said.