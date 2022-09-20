News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Firefighters rush to save driver after early morning crash in Lee-on-the-Solent

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to save a driver after an early morning crash in Lee-on-the-Solent.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:12 am

Two crews, from Gosport and Fareham Fire Stations, were deployed to rescue the person from the wreckage.

South Central Ambulance Service were present.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth Traffic: 'Heavy' delays building on M27 westbound between Fareham and...
The crash happened in Fitzroy Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Popular

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: ‘The crash happened at 2.34am this morning, at the roundabout off of Fitzroy Drive.

‘It involved one private vehicle off the highway.

‘One person was handed to the ambulance service with crews assisting.

‘The stop message was given at 3.08am.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

SEE ALSO: Man's body found at Canoe Lake in Southsea sparks large early-morning police presence as area cordoned off

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.

GosportPortsmouthPompey