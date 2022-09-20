Firefighters rush to save driver after early morning crash in Lee-on-the-Solent
FIREFIGHTERS rushed to save a driver after an early morning crash in Lee-on-the-Solent.
Two crews, from Gosport and Fareham Fire Stations, were deployed to rescue the person from the wreckage.
South Central Ambulance Service were present.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: ‘The crash happened at 2.34am this morning, at the roundabout off of Fitzroy Drive.
‘It involved one private vehicle off the highway.
‘One person was handed to the ambulance service with crews assisting.
‘The stop message was given at 3.08am.’
