Firefighters rush to save driver after early morning crash in Lee-on-the-Solent

Two crews, from Gosport and Fareham Fire Stations, were deployed to rescue the person from the wreckage.

South Central Ambulance Service were present.

The crash happened in Fitzroy Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Google Street View.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: ‘The crash happened at 2.34am this morning, at the roundabout off of Fitzroy Drive.

‘It involved one private vehicle off the highway.

‘One person was handed to the ambulance service with crews assisting.

‘The stop message was given at 3.08am.’

