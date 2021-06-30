Gosport man and another from London killed in light aircraft crash near Goodwood airfield
A MAN from Gosport and a man from London have been killed in a light aircraft crash just north of Goodwood Aerodrome.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:36 pm
A 58-year-old from Gosport and a 65-year-old from Bulls Cross, London, were killed in the incident north of Goodwood Aerodrome at about 4.38pm on Wednesday, Sussex Police have said.
Officers are providing support to the men’s families.
Read More
Read MorePredatory Portsmouth choirmaster Mark Burgess who inflicted 'decades of guilt an...
Pictures showed an air ambulance landing at the scene, with several ambulances in attendance.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed, according to a statement from the police force.
More details will be provided as they become available.