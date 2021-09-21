Firefighters scrambled to tackle serious bungalow blaze in Gosport

Crews from Gosport, Cosham and Southsea have been scrambled to the incident in Aspengrove this evening.

It’s believed the blaze ignited at a bungalow in the street shortly before 5pm.

Images from the scene show the roof of one property has completely collapsed, exposing blackened and charred supports.

The remains of the bungalow in Aspengrove, Gosport, following a serious fire there this evening. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Large plumes of white smoke have also been seen drifting across the A32 Fareham Road, where some firefighters are tackling the blaze from.

The News understands that a number of elderly residents living in bungalows next to the affected property have been evacuated and are being cared for by neighbours.

There has been no official word yet on whether there have been any casualties as a result of the emergency.

However, a number of police are at the scene and access to Aspengrove has been blocked by a cordon.

Emergency services at the scene of a bungalow fire in Aspengrove, Gosport, this evening. Photo: Habibur Rahman

More to follow.

Emergency services at the scene of a bungalow fire in Aspengrove, Gosport, this evening. Photo: Habibur Rahman