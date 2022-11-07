Firefighters swarm to crash in Emsworth with van and motorhome ablaze on arrival
FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the scene of a double vehicle fire following a crash.
Crews from Havant Fire Station swarmed to the scene in Emsworth Common Road last night. Emergency personnel arrived to see a van and a motorhome ablaze.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and cleared the oil spillages on the road. Crew manager Gary Tyler, of Havant Fire Station, told The News: ‘We responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Emsworth Common Road.
‘We were deployed just after 11.15pm. Both vehicles were on fire. The occupants were all reported safe, they got out. One vehicle was a van and the other was a motorhome.
‘We requested police and ambulance to check the drivers and passengers just in case. They were all fine. Once we put the fire out and cleaned up some of the oil, we handed things over to the police. We got back to the station at 3.30am.’