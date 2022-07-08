One crew from Fareham Fire Station quelled the blaze in the early hours of 1.20am.

Watch Manager Mount, of Fareham Fire Station, said the fire was on Ashley Down Lane, Boarhunt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pile of rubbish was dumped on a verge in Ashley Down Lane, Boarhunt, Fareham, and set on fire. Picture: Google Street View.

He told The News: ‘Some fly tippers set fire to some rubbish they left.

‘It was a big smouldering pile.

‘Someone had literally cleared some rubbish, dumped it at the side of the road on a verge, and set fire to it.

‘Local members of the public called us out.’

The stop message was given at 1.45am.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire in top 10 counties for animal cruelty says RSPCA report

Watch Manager Mount said people should use an officially licenced waste disposal company, as you could be liable if it found to be your waste.

He said: ‘We haven’t seen many incidents like this at all, hopefully it is not the start of something.

‘It was quite mindless.