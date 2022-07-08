Firefighters tackle 'big smouldering pile' of rubbish set on fire by fly tippers in Fareham

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to extinguish a ‘big smouldering pile’ of rubbish that was set alight in Fareham.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 8th July 2022, 7:53 am

One crew from Fareham Fire Station quelled the blaze in the early hours of 1.20am.

Watch Manager Mount, of Fareham Fire Station, said the fire was on Ashley Down Lane, Boarhunt.

The pile of rubbish was dumped on a verge in Ashley Down Lane, Boarhunt, Fareham, and set on fire. Picture: Google Street View.

He told The News: ‘Some fly tippers set fire to some rubbish they left.

‘It was a big smouldering pile.

‘Someone had literally cleared some rubbish, dumped it at the side of the road on a verge, and set fire to it.

‘Local members of the public called us out.’

The stop message was given at 1.45am.

Watch Manager Mount said people should use an officially licenced waste disposal company, as you could be liable if it found to be your waste.

He said: ‘We haven’t seen many incidents like this at all, hopefully it is not the start of something.

‘It was quite mindless.

‘Hopefully they don’t think they can get away with it and carry on.’

