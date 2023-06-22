Firefighters tackle bin fire on Eastney Esplanade believed to have been started by disposable BBQ
One crew were deployed to extinguish the isolated blaze on Eastney Esplanade yesterday evening. Crew Manager Stuart Reid, of Southsea Fire Station, said they were called to the contained blaze at roughly 8.30pm.
He told The News: ‘There was one bin on fire and we believe someone put something in there like a disposable BBQ. We used one hose reel to put out the fire. This is always been a recurring issue, it’s nothing new.
‘People just don’t think about the damage they can cause.’ Crew manager Reid said even though it was a minor incident, they can occupy resources while another larger fire is happening.
He added: ‘People should put them (BBQs) in designated disposable bins, really soak them with lots of water beforehand, or leave them to the side so there won’t be an issue. I think there will always be those fires though.’