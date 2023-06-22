News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Firefighters tackle bin fire on Eastney Esplanade believed to have been started by disposable BBQ

Firefighters tackled a raging bin fire believed to have been started by a disposable BBQ.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 07:57 BST

One crew were deployed to extinguish the isolated blaze on Eastney Esplanade yesterday evening. Crew Manager Stuart Reid, of Southsea Fire Station, said they were called to the contained blaze at roughly 8.30pm.

He told The News: ‘There was one bin on fire and we believe someone put something in there like a disposable BBQ. We used one hose reel to put out the fire. This is always been a recurring issue, it’s nothing new.

NOW READ: People sentenced for crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

Firefighters tackled the bin fire on Eastney Esplanade last night. Picture: Fiona Callingham.Firefighters tackled the bin fire on Eastney Esplanade last night. Picture: Fiona Callingham.
Firefighters tackled the bin fire on Eastney Esplanade last night. Picture: Fiona Callingham.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘People just don’t think about the damage they can cause.’ Crew manager Reid said even though it was a minor incident, they can occupy resources while another larger fire is happening.

He added: ‘People should put them (BBQs) in designated disposable bins, really soak them with lots of water beforehand, or leave them to the side so there won’t be an issue. I think there will always be those fires though.’