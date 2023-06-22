One crew were deployed to extinguish the isolated blaze on Eastney Esplanade yesterday evening. Crew Manager Stuart Reid, of Southsea Fire Station, said they were called to the contained blaze at roughly 8.30pm.

He told The News: ‘There was one bin on fire and we believe someone put something in there like a disposable BBQ. We used one hose reel to put out the fire. This is always been a recurring issue, it’s nothing new.

Firefighters tackled the bin fire on Eastney Esplanade last night. Picture: Fiona Callingham.

‘People just don’t think about the damage they can cause.’ Crew manager Reid said even though it was a minor incident, they can occupy resources while another larger fire is happening.