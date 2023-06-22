People have been sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Ricky Berwick, 43, of Octavia Hill, Winchester, breached a domestic violence protection order made by Portsmouth Magistrates' Court by attending the victim’s Waterlooville address.

READ NOW: Car ploughs into people

Berwick breached the order on December 29 that was imposed the day before. ‘You immediately attended victim's home address and continually attended her address and a complaint is made for you to be liable for a penalty,’ a court document stated.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted the breach and was fined £50 and must pay costs of £100 to Hampshire police.

Johnnie Carter, 52, of Copse Lane, Hayling Island, was found guilty of failing to provide police with the identification of a driver following a suspected driving offence on June 9, 2021.

He was fined £180 and told to pay costs of £500 along with a £34 surcharge.

Carter was banned from driving for six months.

Joshua Ammen, 19, of Trevor Road, Portsmouth, admitted two breaches of a community order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fined £50 for failing to reside at an agreed address and for failing to attend probation appointments.

Jack Pauley, 19, of Whiteland Way, Waterlooville, committed fraud on June 15 last year by dishonestly making a false representation to PayPal (Europe) Ltd by making a bogus claim for compensation of £835.98.

He was told to pay costs of £250 and a surcharge of £114.

He was given a 12-month community order and must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

Rodney Williams, of Murcia, Spain, parked in a disabled space in Portsmouth on February 10 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also convicted of failing to produce a disabled badge when asked to do so by an enforcement officer.

Williams was fined £250 and told to pay costs of £557.76 and pay a £50 surcharge.

SEE ALSO: Driver warned

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad