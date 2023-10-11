Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sky will light up over the course of the next few weeks as firework nights begin to take place in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

From the annual HMS Sultan event to events which are also equipped with music, food and entertainment to keep everyone in the family happy.

Here are some of the events that are taking place:

Firework night is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Portsmouth

The council has confirmed that there will be two firework nights taking place in Portsmouth, but the locations of these are yet to be announced.

HMS Sultan Firework Night – This popular event will be taking place on October 26 at HMS Sultan. The evening will consist of a funfair, bonfire and of course the fantastic fireworks finale. The gates will open at 5:30pm, with the Bonfire being lit at 7:45pm and the main display at 8:30pm. Tickets will cost £10 per adult and £5 for children aged between three and 15. Children under the age of three will go free.

Fareham

Henry Cort Community School – The firework event will take place at the school on November 3 between 6pm and 8pm. For more information, click here.

St. Anthony's Catholic Primary School and Pre-school – This event will be taking place on November 4 at the school. There will also be a fire entertainer, licensed bar, BBQ, hot chocolate bar, merchandise stalls with sparklers available to buy. For more information, click here.

Whiteley Town Council Fireworks – The fireworks are being put on in partnership with The Rotary Club of Whiteley and they will take place on October 29 at Meadowside Recreation Ground. The gates will open at 4:15pm and the firework display will begin at 7:15pm. Tickets will cost £5 per adult and £3 per child.

Mayflower Park Fireworks – The spectacular event will be welcoming people to the grounds of Mayflower Park on November 4. Gates will open at 4pm and families will be transported to a fabulous event with live music and food vendors.

The display will start at 7pm and it will last for approximately 15 minutes.