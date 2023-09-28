Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head down to the site for a fun filled evening at the centre of excellence for Royal Navy Air and Marine Engineering with Wave 105 FM’s Tony Sheppard present.

The evening will consist of a funfair, bonfire and of course the fantastic fireworks finale.

HMS Sultan hosted its bonfire and firework display 2022 Pictured - The fireworks display was spectacular Photos by Alex Shute

Tickets will be divided into two price brackets – the early bird ticket sales and tickets purchased on the night of the event.

From October 23 and onwards, including on the night, tickets will cost £25 for a family of two adults and two children, £10 per adult and £5 for children aged between three and 15. Children under the age of three will go free.

