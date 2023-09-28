News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Things to do in Portsmouth: HMS Sultan's famous bonfire an firework night to return for another year - here is everything you need to know

HMS Sultan will be welcoming hundreds of families through its doors for another year as they confirm that the annual bonfire night will return.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The popular HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night will return this October half-term on Thursday 26th October.

Head down to the site for a fun filled evening at the centre of excellence for Royal Navy Air and Marine Engineering with Wave 105 FM’s Tony Sheppard present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The evening will consist of a funfair, bonfire and of course the fantastic fireworks finale.

HMS Sultan hosted its bonfire and firework display 2022 Pictured - The fireworks display was spectacular Photos by Alex ShuteHMS Sultan hosted its bonfire and firework display 2022 Pictured - The fireworks display was spectacular Photos by Alex Shute
HMS Sultan hosted its bonfire and firework display 2022 Pictured - The fireworks display was spectacular Photos by Alex Shute
Most Popular

Tickets will be divided into two price brackets – the early bird ticket sales and tickets purchased on the night of the event.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth festival nominated for three UK awards

Adults will cost £7, children, aged between three and 15 will cost £4 and a family of two adults and two children will cost £20 if tickets are purchased before October 22.

From October 23 and onwards, including on the night, tickets will cost £25 for a family of two adults and two children, £10 per adult and £5 for children aged between three and 15. Children under the age of three will go free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parking will be available from 5pm with a valid parking ticket also purchased through the online ticket provider. Parking will cost £5 and the gates will open at 5:30pm, with the Bonfire being lit at 7:45pm and the main display at 8:30pm. The gates will close at 10:45pm.

For more information about the event, click here.

If you want to buy tickets for the annual event, click here.

Related topics:HMS SultanPortsmouthTicketsParkingBonfire