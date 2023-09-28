Things to do in Portsmouth: HMS Sultan's famous bonfire an firework night to return for another year - here is everything you need to know
The popular HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night will return this October half-term on Thursday 26th October.
Head down to the site for a fun filled evening at the centre of excellence for Royal Navy Air and Marine Engineering with Wave 105 FM’s Tony Sheppard present.
The evening will consist of a funfair, bonfire and of course the fantastic fireworks finale.
Tickets will be divided into two price brackets – the early bird ticket sales and tickets purchased on the night of the event.
Adults will cost £7, children, aged between three and 15 will cost £4 and a family of two adults and two children will cost £20 if tickets are purchased before October 22.
From October 23 and onwards, including on the night, tickets will cost £25 for a family of two adults and two children, £10 per adult and £5 for children aged between three and 15. Children under the age of three will go free.
Parking will be available from 5pm with a valid parking ticket also purchased through the online ticket provider. Parking will cost £5 and the gates will open at 5:30pm, with the Bonfire being lit at 7:45pm and the main display at 8:30pm. The gates will close at 10:45pm.