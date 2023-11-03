AFC Portchester have confirmed that its firework night, which is taking place tonight, has sold out.

There will be something for everyone at the event and the gates will open at 6pm and children’s entertainer, Silly Scott, will be there as well as face painting.

Families will also have the opportunity to buy sweets and light toys from numerous stalls.

Hot food will be on sale and ticket holders will be able to buy a range of food including burgers, hot dogs and Thai food.