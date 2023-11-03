Fireworks in Hampshire: AFC Portchester Firework night to take place tonight - here's the details
The firework event will be welcoming hundreds of families from across the local area tonight (November 3).
There will be something for everyone at the event and the gates will open at 6pm and children’s entertainer, Silly Scott, will be there as well as face painting.
Families will also have the opportunity to buy sweets and light toys from numerous stalls.
There will be plenty of refreshments on offer and the club’s four bar areas will be open and The Portcullis Taphouse will also be working the event.
Hot food will be on sale and ticket holders will be able to buy a range of food including burgers, hot dogs and Thai food.
There will be limited parking at the event and people are being urged to walk to the site if they can due to this.