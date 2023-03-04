Rhys Lodge turned 17 on February 22, 2023 but a surprise that came slightly earlier was waking up to his TikTok account to find that he had 1m followers who wanted to watch his content.

The teen began his journey on the social media site three years ago after he tried not to succumb to the trend – but after he started making videos where he could express himself he got hooked.

Rhys, of Crookhorn, has now got 1m followers and he has over 69.1 million likes from the content that he has been producing for the past few years.

Tiktoker Rhys Lodge shares pictures from a recent photo shoot after chatting to the news about all things Tiktok Picture: Emma Terracciano

He took to his screen to do ‘silly dances’ and to ultimately just have fun, but people began responding to his material and he has said that as well as seeing the positive side to the site, he has also seen a sentimental aspect where he has engaged with his followers.

Rhys said: ‘I sort of don’t know what I am doing in life yet but I hope to find something fun and this is one of them. It is a hobby it isn’t a job or anything like that.

‘I do a lot of live streams on TikTok and I have got to know a lot of my following and these are the moments on the app where it is more sentimental, I have got to know people and their stories and they have told me that I have helped them to be more themselves which is the best thing ever. It is insane.’

Tiktoker Rhys Lodge shares pictures from a recent photo shoot after chattingto the news about all things Tiktok Picture: Emma Terracciano

He has recently been signed up by a large sponsor company as a result of his TikTok page and he said it is a ‘privilege to be signed by anyone with a big name and big viewing’.

Rhys added: ‘I think a lot of my content I think I take a lot of inspiration from Harry Styles, he has been quite a big inspiration for me, not just in his music and a bit like I do it but the silly dances he does on stage, it is the message that he puts across to many people with the whole motto to treat people with kindness and truly allowing everyone and anyone to be who ever they want to be.’

‘I used to think that TikTok was very cringey and I used to try and stay away from it because everyone around me was like “you’re going to become one of those weird TikTok boys” but eventually being a weird TikTok boy paid off in a sense.

‘I find it incredible that me doing silly dances on the camera is making someone’s day, which is great.’

Rhys is beginning to think about what he wants for his future and he said that he would like to work in the entertainment industry whether it is through acting or dancing.

