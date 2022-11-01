Captain Jo Deakin OBE became first female commanding officer of Gosport's Royal Navy base HMS Sultan earlier this year – and now she is calling on more women to follow in her footsteps to become a Royal Navy engineer.

As the Royal Navy marks National Engineering Day on Wednesday, Capt Deakin hailed this as an ‘exciting time’ to become an engineer, with new technology and warships providing novel challenges.

Captain Deakin said: ‘National Engineering Day is so important as it’s about breaking some of the stereotypes and celebrating people.

Images of Engineering Technician Communications Information Systems (Weapons Engineer) Laura Suttle as she works to repair a telephone handset on board HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Royal Navy

‘Engineering is about using our skills and knowledge to solve the problems of the world. It’s a shame that many people still view it as being dirty, mechanical work but that’s such a small part of it.

‘Too often we think about equipment and technology as engineering but it’s the people behind it who are problem-solving, analysing, diagnosing, repairing by using their skills and knowledge that are the heart of engineering.

‘I want to use my platform, as Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, to encourage more women to see engineering as a possible career.

‘There’s so many opportunities and incredible experiences that happen in the world of engineering.’

Capt Jo Deakin, CO HMS Sultan. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Sultan is home to the Defence School of Marine Engineering and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School.

Capt Deakin herself trained at Sultan in 1996 and she remains deeply passionate about her original role.

She said: ‘There’s so much opportunity for people to jump into and it’s such an exciting time.

‘There’s automation, cyber technology, uncrewed vehicles above, on and below the sea, advanced materials, battery technology, synthetic fuels and sustainable solutions.

‘As the Royal Navy embraces the digital era, there will always be a requirement for the precise motor and haptic skills that technology cannot replace.