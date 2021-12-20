First glimpse of Pyramids 'fantastic' new hi-tech gym is revealed ahead of January 4 opening
PARALYMPIC hero Lauren Steadman has hailed the city’s newest hi-tech gym at the Pyramids leisure site as a ‘fantastic’ game-changer for the south coast.
The gold medal-winning Portsmouth athlete was given an exclusive tour of the new multi-million pound facility, which is undergoing the finishing touches before its January 4 opening.
The state-of-the-art suite is packed full of fitness gadgets to help everyone to get in shape, catering for newcomers to even the most hardcore gym-goers.
The centre’s former plaza has been completely transformed into a ‘techno gym’, full of space-aged treadmills and rowing machines, as well as functional fitness kit, cardio and strength stations.
As part of the overhaul, carried out by leisure operator BH Live, the Pyramids now has two new studios, a hi-intensity interval training – or HIIT – site and a funky cycle studio for group sessions.
And the Pyramids has also installed a ‘start-up’ gym, full of specialised equipment to help those who are wheelchair bound or suffering from debilitating health conditions enjoy a workout in a safe space.
Triathlete Lauren, who has been supported with her training by BH Live in Portsmouth for more than a decade, was full of praise for the new facility.
She said: ‘I came to the city in 2010 and people questioned why I was going to Portsmouth as a Paralympic athlete – they were questioning what Portsmouth had to offer me as an athlete.
‘At the time there was the Mountbatten Centre with the 50m pool. But that was really it. Now I stand here, nearly in 2022 and this city now has three or four fantastic sporting facilities.
‘They’re all accessible, modern and have the latest equipment. The Pyramids centre itself is iconic and always has been. It is at the heart of the city. It’s new gym is just fantastic.’
The overhaul of the Pyramids is part of a £2.5m boost to breathe new life into the Southsea hub.
In August the centre’s new Exploria soft play and bounce area was finally opening, with some 30,000 people packing into the attraction in the first few months of opening.
The latest addition will see gym-goers being able to personalise their activities and track their progress with fitness apps like MyZone.
The gym team will also be running dedicated gym floor classes to encourage friendly competition.
Rob Cunningham, head of leisure at BH Live, said: ‘For the south of the city to now have a real five-star health and fitness offer is hugely exciting.
‘People will be able to have access to a health and fitness gym, changing rooms, a dedicated group cycle studio that’s brand new, a brand new HIIT studio that we haven’t been able to use before.
‘The new features on all the equipment are exciting too. Just on the consoles you can do everything from scroll through your Instagram to watching a Netflix series. It is really hi-tech.
‘So instead of watching the latest Netflix series from home you can do it on a treadmill. There are really no excuses now.’
It’s hoped the gym will be all but complete by Christmas Eve. When the gym opens on January 4, customers will also be able to get 90 minutes of free parking.