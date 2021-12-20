This comes after a controversial image showing a staff party held at the Conservative headquarters in London - at a time when Covid restrictions banned socialising indoors.

Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said the photo was absolutely shocking and unforgivable.

‘People are expected to follow rules and recommendations and if they see that the people that are telling them to follow those rules aren't following them themselves well, it causes a huge dull for credibility.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands in front of the Downing Street Christmas tree Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

‘Otherwise we don’t have Christmas parties - we’re not miserable, we just don’t.’

Cllr Steve Hunt, from East Hampshire Borough Council, said that parties were cancelled this year.

‘I don’t know about staff ones but there were a few events planned for East Hampshire councillors but they were all cancelled,’ he said.

‘They were cancelled out of concern really people were saying should we be really doing this.

‘People were making personal sacrifices and it is very upsetting to see parties like that taking place that appear to break the rules at the time.’

In a statement, Gosport Borough and Havant Borough council stated that they do not throw Christmas parties for staff or councillors.

A spokesperson from Havant Borough Council said: ‘The council does not organise Christmas parties for staff.’