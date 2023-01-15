First Solent welcomes new bus route between Fareham and North Whiteley

Pictured is one of First Solent's buses.

First Solent has welcomed a new bus route extension from Fareham to North Whiteley.

From Monday, January 9, the bus timetables for the 28 and 28A services have been amended to include the new and expanding residential area of North Whiteley, and a number of journeys will start and finish at Botley Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a change of route in the Park Gate area. Instead of operating directly via Botley Road, buses will divert to serve Bridge Road, Station Road and Duncan Road in both directions.

Simon Goff, managing director for First Solent, said: ‘It’s great that we can start the new year by extending the 28/28A route to help new and existing residents in North Whiteley connect with the wider public transport network and community. We are hopeful that the extension will be well used which could lead to further enhancement of the route in the future.’

Mike Evans, chairman of Whiteley Town Council, said: ‘The town council is delighted to see the bus service extended into North Whiteley, it will benefit both new and existing Whiteley residents by increasing travel options.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Solent 28/28A bus route extension has been funded by the new North Whiteley Consortium.