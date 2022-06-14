Bailey Durrant, 21, has seen his ‘whole life change’ after having ‘countless’ sudden cardiac arrests in the past year, leaving him scared to leave his Fareham house.

The fitness fanatic, who would run 12.5 miles a day and has cycled from north Wales to Portsmouth for charity events, had a cardiac arrest in July last year on his 21st birthday while in his mum’s car.

Bailey Durrant, of Fareham. Pic supplied

Bailey’s mum Rachael, 43, said: ‘We were going out for his birthday when he said he was not feeling very well. He then had a cardiac arrest.

‘It led to me pulling him out of the car and giving him CPR at the side of the dual carriageway in front of two of his sisters – something no mother wishes to ever have to do.

‘There have been many more of these attacks and there has also been an occasion where two of his friends had to jump in and perform CPR on him too. Something as a family we are eternally grateful to them for.’

The worried mum will not leave Bailey on his own now as the family try and get answers. Not all the attacks lead to CPR with Bailey sometimes coming round.

Bailey Durrant with his mum Rachael. Pic supplied

Medical tests have not revealed the issue as consultants are not sure if it is a neurological or a cardiac problem.

Bailey cannot have a defibrillator fitted due to having low heart pressure but has had a monitor fitted inside his chest to send readings to hospital.

‘The hospital rings up and asks if someone is in the same room as Bailey and could we check on him after the monitor reveals his heart has stopped. Sometimes Bailey does not even know if his heart has stopped,’ Rachael said.

‘It has left him scared to go too far in case anything happens and no one’s around to help him. This has had a huge impact on all areas of family life and Bailey.

‘This has led to his life completely changing. It’s been very difficult with him feeling like he is just waiting to die.

‘All he ever wanted was to be in the RAF, which he joined when he was 17, but has been unable to continue and had his dream shattered.

‘He has gone from being an energetic, full of life lad with all his dreams in front of him to feeling like he has lost everything.’

Rachael said they ‘just want to get answers’ and to ‘get help’ to give Bailey an incentive.

She has found a hospital in London willing to do extensive investigations and research into this, which could lead to Bailey going to the USA.

However, consultations and testing alone could cost £40,000, prompting Rachael to launch a fundraising campaign.

‘The thought of having to ask anyone for help is a huge struggle for me and this doesn’t sit easy having to do this but I am doing it for Bailey and if you feel you could help in any way, we would be extremely grateful,’ Rachael said.