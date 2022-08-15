Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FitCookie store, in 122 London Road, offers protein powder, vitamin suppliments, body-building equipment – and a range of healthy cookies, chocolate bars, and breakfast cereal.

It is the 13th store in the nation-wide FitCookie brand, with the Portsmouth branch being run by the owner of the franchise’s outlet in Southampton.

Southampton resident and branch owner Rafal Paszkowski said the North End shop enjoyed a ‘packed’ launch event on Saturday – and now he is looking for staff to come on board.

FitCookie launched its 13th store in Portsmouth's North End on Saturday, August 13. Picture: FitCookie

The 39-year-old businessman said: ‘It was packed on Saturday. Business was good. Today has been our first normal day. we have some sales. It has not been bad.

‘We wanted to bring something fun to the market, something new.

‘The idea is to get out of the body building stereotype, so we’re open to families and kids – everyone.

‘It’s about making it more open.

‘We are in the process of hiring people. We will be looking for about two people part time.’

Rafal said the store is looking to stock ready meals, host events, and partner with gyms across the city.

He said: ‘We are looking to partner with gyms – not just chain gyms, but local gyms. And some boxing clubs.

‘We will be doing events but we are approaching hard times with the recession. We 100 per cent believe in the business – no matter how big the recession is, we will get through it.’

Alex Christian, a Southsea resident and long-time customer of the brand, said the shop was set to plug a gap in the market in the city.

The 30-year-old said: ‘There’s nothing like this in the city.

‘I used to compete in body building contests a couple of years ago. It’s becoming more and more popular. There’s a lot more women competing.

‘Body building is big up north – but it’s slowly growing here.’