Thunderstorms in Portsmouth yellow weather warning: The Met Office forecast for the next three days in city, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville and Hampshire

A three-day warning about thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office as the recent heatwave breaks.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 15th August 2022, 7:03 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:42 am

Monday’s forecast describes them as ‘hit-and-miss thunderstorms’ which are likely to develop through the day, producing some torrential downpours for some spots, and possible disruption.

But Portsmouth looks set to miss them as it is just forecast to be a cloudy day, with highs of 26C.

The warning was originally issued last week for Monday, but has been extended to three days.

Lightning seen from Eastney beach in May this year Picture: @liamnashphotography / Neil Harris Instagram: @champ4334

A Met Office statement for the south says: ‘Already some showers to start the day, but these likely to become more widespread and heavier through the late morning and afternoon, lasting into the evening in places. Some counties are likely to miss the worst of these storms but where they do occur, slow-moving torrential downpours could produce 20-30 mm inside an hour, with 40-50 mm falling in around 2-3 hours in a few spots. Hail and frequent lightning could pose additional hazards for some.

‘Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain seem likely to develop quite widely on Tuesday across parts of England and Wales. 20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 50 mm in less than three hours. There is a low probability that higher totals could occur in a few spots over the course of the day, while hail and frequent lightning are likely additional hazards for some places. There is considerable uncertainty at this stage in regional and county level focus.’

SEE ALSO: The best pictures from May’s lightning storms in Portsmouth

Portsmouth is currently forecast to see thunder at about 6am on Tuesday, although not much rain is forecast. It is predicted to be a cloudy day with rain at about 4pm as well.

Fareham, Havant, Gosport and Waterlooville are forecast to have rain for most of Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday is wetter for all areas near here, with rain forecast for most of the day.

The Met Office has said spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with the chance of sudden floods, a slight chance of power cuts and a small risk of fast flowing or deep floodwater.

