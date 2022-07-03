Five-vehicle crash that closed Portsmouth road re-opens as one man taken to hospital

A CRASH that led to a main Portsmouth road being closed and caused severe delays has re-opened.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 3:31 pm

Police have confirmed that five vehicles were involved in the collision on the Eastern Road junction with Hayling Avenue.

Read More

Read More
Multiple vehicle crash leaves main Portsmouth road closed and 'severe delays' fo...

A white Citroen berlingo turned on its side with the man driving suffering an arm injury. He has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Portsmouth news edited:habibur rahman

No one else is thought to have been injured.

‘A clear-up operation is now underway,’ a police spokesman said before the road was re-opend at 2.55pm.

PortsmouthPolice