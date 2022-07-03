Police have confirmed that five vehicles were involved in the collision on the Eastern Road junction with Hayling Avenue.

A white Citroen berlingo turned on its side with the man driving suffering an arm injury. He has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Portsmouth news edited:habibur rahman

No one else is thought to have been injured.