Police have confirmed that five vehicles were involved in the collision on the Eastern Road junction with Hayling Avenue.
A white Citroen berlingo turned on its side with the man driving suffering an arm injury. He has been taken to hospital by ambulance.
No one else is thought to have been injured.
‘A clear-up operation is now underway,’ a police spokesman said before the road was re-opend at 2.55pm.