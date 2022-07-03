Multiple vehicle crash leaves main Portsmouth road closed and 'severe delays' for motorists

A CRASH has led to a main Portsmouth road being closed and severe delays.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 2:04 pm

A number of cars are understood to be involved in the collision on the Eastern Road junction with Hayling Avenue.

An eyewitness said one car was left in its side.

The road has been closed causing ‘severe delays’, according to Portsmouth Roads on Twitter.

The post said: ‘RTI - Eastern Roadd Junction with Hayling Avenue. Road closed - severe delays.’

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

The crash happened around 1pm.

