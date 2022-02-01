Councillor Chris Atwell with the pride flags in front of the Portsmouth City Council offices. Picture: PCC

The annual February event raises awareness and combats prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community while celebrating its achievement and diversity.

Communities boss at Portsmouth council, Councillor Chris Attwell, said he was ‘thrilled to be part’ of this ‘momentous month.’

He said: ‘Portsmouth is a diverse and culturally rich city and we want to celebrate all its people regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. It's part of what makes Portsmouth unique and the city that we love.’

Cllr Claire Udy, LGBT champion at the council, added: ‘Our teams work hard on LGBTQ+ inclusivity and strategies to help everyone feel welcome in Portsmouth.

‘From training staff to promoting and supporting inclusion in schools, recruiting foster carers in the LGBTQ community to making available books and information through our libraries, we recognise that it takes each and every one of us to build a culture where everyone is comfortable to be themselves without judgement or prejudice.

‘I am proud to be part of marking LGBT History Month.’

In partnership with organisations such as Stonewall, the council also delivers a range of support that aim to remove the barriers to achievement for all Portsmouth children and young people.

To access resources with parents, young people, schools and organisations who work with children and young people, visit portsmouth.gov.uk/lgbt.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron