Crews from Fareham, Portchester, Cosham, Gosport, Southsea and Eastleigh were mobilised to the kitchen fire in Bishopsfield Road. Emergency personnel, including South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), arrived just after 7.30pm last night.

The fire was quenched and two people were checked by paramedics. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Crews extinguished the fire in a flat on the top floor of the seven-storey building and carried out checks in the surrounding flats to confirm no fire spread.

A fire erupted from a flat in Bishopsfield Road, Fareham, yesterday.

‘They used six breathing apparatus, three jets and the aerial ladder platform. The occupant of the flat evacuated the building and was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service. One neighbour was checked over by SCAS.

‘Crews were then able to carry out community safety activities at all flats within the building, providing reassurance to residents. The stop message was received at 9.07pm.’

